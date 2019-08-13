Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODO) and CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO) and CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27 6.00 N/A 0.03 843.75 CoreCivic Inc. 20 1.10 N/A 1.44 11.80

In table 1 we can see Gladstone Commercial Corporation and CoreCivic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CoreCivic Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Commercial Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Gladstone Commercial Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gladstone Commercial Corporation and CoreCivic Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% CoreCivic Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 4.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares and 82.7% of CoreCivic Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of CoreCivic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation 1.35% 1.6% 3.52% 2.12% 3.57% 6.13% CoreCivic Inc. 3.41% -15.99% -19.69% -13.29% -33.66% -4.82%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation had bullish trend while CoreCivic Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats CoreCivic Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

CoreCivic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates privatized correctional and detention facilities in the United States. It owns, operates, and manages prisons and other correctional facilities; and provides inmate residential and prisoner transportation services for governmental agencies. The company also offers various rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, religious services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment, as well as food services, work and recreational programs, and healthcare services, such as medical, dental, and mental health services. In addition, it leases its facilities to third-party operators. The company serves federal, state, and local correctional and detention authorities. As of December 31, 2012, the company owned and managed 47 correctional and detention facilities; and managed 20 correctional and detention facilities, which it did not own. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.