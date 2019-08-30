Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODM)’s Financial Results Comparing With MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB)

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 25 6.01 N/A 0.03 796.58 MFA Financial Inc. 25 7.69 N/A 0.67 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and MFA Financial Inc. MFA Financial Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and MFA Financial Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.46% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares and 0% of MFA Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.95% 0.56% 0.91% 1.6% 0.09% 9.49% MFA Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors MFA Financial Inc.