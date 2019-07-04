Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODM) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As REIT – Diversified company, Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.46% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.94% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Gladstone Commercial Corporation has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation N/A 25 791.41 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

Gladstone Commercial Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.42 1.88 2.56

The rivals have a potential upside of 18.24%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.3% 0.1% 0.64% 1.3% 1.5% 8.78% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Gladstone Commercial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation.