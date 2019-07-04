Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODM) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As REIT – Diversified company, Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
24.46% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.94% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Gladstone Commercial Corporation has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|5.48%
|10.89%
|2.80%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|N/A
|25
|791.41
|Industry Average
|33.72M
|615.07M
|117.56
Gladstone Commercial Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation is more expensive than its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.42
|1.88
|2.56
The rivals have a potential upside of 18.24%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|-0.3%
|0.1%
|0.64%
|1.3%
|1.5%
|8.78%
|Industry Average
|2.63%
|3.86%
|7.19%
|10.93%
|16.92%
|17.29%
For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.
Dividends
Gladstone Commercial Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation.
