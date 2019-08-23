Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODM) and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|25
|5.90
|N/A
|0.03
|796.58
|Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.
|20
|14.33
|N/A
|0.32
|65.39
Demonstrates Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Commercial Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|3.3%
|1.4%
Analyst Ratings
Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.
|1
|1
|1
|2.33
On the other hand, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s potential downside is -12.74% and its average price target is $19.38.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.46% and 92.9% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.95%
|0.56%
|0.91%
|1.6%
|0.09%
|9.49%
|Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.
|4.19%
|8.42%
|2.38%
|34.27%
|52.82%
|52.6%
For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation has weaker performance than Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 10 factors Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation.
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.
