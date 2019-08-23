Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODM) and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 25 5.90 N/A 0.03 796.58 Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 20 14.33 N/A 0.32 65.39

Demonstrates Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Commercial Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.4%

Analyst Ratings

Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

On the other hand, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s potential downside is -12.74% and its average price target is $19.38.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.46% and 92.9% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.95% 0.56% 0.91% 1.6% 0.09% 9.49% Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 4.19% 8.42% 2.38% 34.27% 52.82% 52.6%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation has weaker performance than Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.