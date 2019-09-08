Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODM) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) Contrasting side by side

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|26
|5.97
|N/A
|0.03
|796.58
|Annaly Capital Management Inc.
|26
|-4.09
|N/A
|-1.78
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Annaly Capital Management Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 24.46% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares and 0% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.95%
|0.56%
|0.91%
|1.6%
|0.09%
|9.49%
|Annaly Capital Management Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats Annaly Capital Management Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
