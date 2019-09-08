Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODM) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF) Contrasting side by side

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY.PF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 26 5.97 N/A 0.03 796.58 Annaly Capital Management Inc. 26 -4.09 N/A -1.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.46% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares and 0% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.95% 0.56% 0.91% 1.6% 0.09% 9.49% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats Annaly Capital Management Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.