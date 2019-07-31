Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODM) and American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) Comparison side by side

Since Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) and American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 25 6.02 N/A 0.03 791.41 American Tower Corporation (REIT) 193 12.28 N/A 3.04 66.05

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and American Tower Corporation (REIT). American Tower Corporation (REIT) seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Gladstone Commercial Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Gladstone Commercial Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower Corporation (REIT), which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% American Tower Corporation (REIT) 0.00% 25% 3.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Commercial Corporation and American Tower Corporation (REIT) are owned by institutional investors at 24.46% and 96.1% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.3% 0.1% 0.64% 1.3% 1.5% 8.78% American Tower Corporation (REIT) 4.61% 2.23% 15.41% 25.18% 44.96% 26.73%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than American Tower Corporation (REIT).

Summary

American Tower Corporation (REIT) beats on 9 of the 10 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation.