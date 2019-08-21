Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) and UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Comparison side by side

Both Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) and UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 21 6.43 N/A 0.03 664.38 UMH Properties Inc. 13 3.68 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and UMH Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0.4% 0.1% UMH Properties Inc. 0.00% -15.1% -2.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.84 shows that Gladstone Commercial Corporation is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, UMH Properties Inc.’s beta is 0.63 which is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and UMH Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 UMH Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, UMH Properties Inc.’s average price target is $19.5, while its potential upside is 56.12%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.1% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares and 59.4% of UMH Properties Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.9% of UMH Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.14% -0.09% -4.75% 7.43% 9.25% 18.64% UMH Properties Inc. 1.54% 6.48% -5.87% -5.67% -11.86% 11.06%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than UMH Properties Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats UMH Properties Inc.

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents. The firm invests in the real estate markets of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee. In addition, it invests in debt and equity securities of REITs. United Mobile Homes was incorporated in 1968. The company was formerly known as United Mobile Homes, Inc. UMH Properties is based in Freehold, New Jersey.