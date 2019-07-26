Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Comparing side by side

Both Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 21 6.07 N/A 0.03 680.00 Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 19 10.98 N/A 0.25 82.81

Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Commercial Corporation. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0.4% 0.1% Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is $18.5, which is potential -9.05% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53% and 96.8%. 0.2% are Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% are Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation 1.21% 3.97% 6.72% 12.22% 20.89% 21.43% Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 2.74% 6.56% 28.47% 46.87% 0% 48.99%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation has weaker performance than Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.