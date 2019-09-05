Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) Comparison side by side

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|21
|6.56
|N/A
|0.03
|664.38
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|15
|6.04
|N/A
|0.39
|35.55
Table 1 highlights Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Empire State Realty OP L.P. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Commercial Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Empire State Realty OP L.P., which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 has Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.00%
|0.4%
|0.1%
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Empire State Realty OP L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.1% and 2.4%. About 0.2% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|-0.14%
|-0.09%
|-4.75%
|7.43%
|9.25%
|18.64%
|Empire State Realty OP L.P.
|-4.12%
|-10.68%
|-10.9%
|-13.5%
|-16.94%
|-5.16%
For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation had bullish trend while Empire State Realty OP L.P. had bearish trend.
Summary
Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats Empire State Realty OP L.P. on 8 of the 9 factors.
