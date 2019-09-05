Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) Comparison side by side

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 21 6.56 N/A 0.03 664.38 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 6.04 N/A 0.39 35.55

Table 1 highlights Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Empire State Realty OP L.P. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Commercial Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Empire State Realty OP L.P., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0.4% 0.1% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Empire State Realty OP L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.1% and 2.4%. About 0.2% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.14% -0.09% -4.75% 7.43% 9.25% 18.64% Empire State Realty OP L.P. -4.12% -10.68% -10.9% -13.5% -16.94% -5.16%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation had bullish trend while Empire State Realty OP L.P. had bearish trend.

Summary

Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats Empire State Realty OP L.P. on 8 of the 9 factors.