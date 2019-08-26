Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Contrasting side by side

Both Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 21 6.34 N/A 0.03 664.38 Clipper Realty Inc. 12 1.75 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Clipper Realty Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Clipper Realty Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0.4% 0.1% Clipper Realty Inc. 0.00% -0.5% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Clipper Realty Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Clipper Realty Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Clipper Realty Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus price target and a 45.45% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Clipper Realty Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.1% and 70.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.5% of Clipper Realty Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.14% -0.09% -4.75% 7.43% 9.25% 18.64% Clipper Realty Inc. 9.38% 4.43% -9.84% -11.29% 12.14% -11.63%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation has 18.64% stronger performance while Clipper Realty Inc. has -11.63% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats Clipper Realty Inc.

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.