Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Contrasting side by side

Both Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|21
|6.34
|N/A
|0.03
|664.38
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|12
|1.75
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Clipper Realty Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Clipper Realty Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.00%
|0.4%
|0.1%
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|0.00%
|-0.5%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Clipper Realty Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Clipper Realty Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus price target and a 45.45% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Clipper Realty Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.1% and 70.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.5% of Clipper Realty Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|-0.14%
|-0.09%
|-4.75%
|7.43%
|9.25%
|18.64%
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|9.38%
|4.43%
|-9.84%
|-11.29%
|12.14%
|-11.63%
For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation has 18.64% stronger performance while Clipper Realty Inc. has -11.63% weaker performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats Clipper Realty Inc.
Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.
