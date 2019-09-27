Gladstone Commercial Corp. (GOOD) Shareholder Albert D Mason Lowered Its Holding by $315,798; Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Increased Encore Wire (WIRE) Holding

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 11,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 52,739 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 41,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.8. About 88,552 shares traded or 13.21% up from the average. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Encore Wire Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIRE); 27/03/2018 – REVA Announces First Implant of the Fantom Encore Bioresorbable Scaffold in Switzerland; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 26/04/2018 – Encore Wire Corporation Earnings Release and Conference Call Announcement; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 50mm, REF 804-07-500 Product Us; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS: ENCORE III HAS FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM, 5-YR OPTION; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 42mm, REF 804-07-420 Product Us; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 08/05/2018 – KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes power four-time world champ Leo Santa Cruz heading into rematch vs. Abner Mares

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Gladstone Commercial Corp. (GOOD) by 23.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 15,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.75% . The institutional investor held 48,649 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, down from 63,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Gladstone Commercial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $741.46M market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.27. About 81,538 shares traded. Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) has risen 9.25% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical GOOD News: 10/04/2018 – DoJ MO Western: Former Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling from Gladstone Firefighters Union; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Commercial 1Q FFO 40c/Shr; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Gladstone Commercial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOOD); 17/04/2018 – LNG LTD SAYS BUYER OF GLADSTONE LNG IS LNG QUEENSLAND PTY; 10/04/2018 – CIRM: Gladstone researchers tame toxic protein that carries increased Alzheimer’s risk; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2018, and First Quarter Ended Mar; 16/04/2018 – LNG SAYS GLADSTONE LNG SALE PACT EXECUTED W/ 3RD-PARTY BUYER; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Commercial 1Q EPS 6c

Investors sentiment is 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 14 investors sold GOOD shares while 26 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 18.19 million shares or 10.37% more from 16.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 5,451 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 259,967 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Limited has 0% invested in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 1,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De accumulated 0% or 48,807 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 1,143 shares. Raymond James And Assoc has 16,032 shares. Barclays Public Lc stated it has 19,411 shares. Da Davidson And Company holds 16,006 shares. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 666,375 shares. 19,850 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur Company The. Lsv Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 93,900 shares. Confluence Management Ltd Com holds 0.1% or 287,782 shares.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $53,429 activity.

Analysts await Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.40 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GOOD’s profit will be $12.75M for 14.54 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Gladstone Commercial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $7.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 43,169 shares to 10,860 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 78,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,695 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).