Gladstone Capital (GLAD) to pay $0.07 on Sep 30, 2019; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Decreased Boeing Co/The (BA) Stake

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased Boeing Co/The (BA) stake by 2.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc analyzed 3,567 shares as Boeing Co/The (BA)'s stock declined 9.45%. The Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc holds 157,838 shares with $60.20M value, down from 161,405 last quarter. Boeing Co/The now has $203.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Gladstone Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GLAD) is expected to pay $0.07 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:GLAD) shareholders before Sep 16, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Gladstone Capital Corp's current price of $9.32 translates into 0.75% yield. Gladstone Capital Corp's dividend has Sep 17, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 72,304 shares traded. Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability firm interests, or warrants. The company has market cap of $281.92 million. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It has a 58.62 P/E ratio. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.25, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold Gladstone Capital Corporation shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 2.88 million shares or 0.61% less from 2.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 6,010 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 79,500 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 4,861 shares. Novare Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 125,375 shares stake. Tci Wealth has invested 0.1% in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD). Bokf Na invested in 33,100 shares. Susquehanna Llp accumulated 0% or 35,221 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD). Hl Finance Svcs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD). Morgan Stanley owns 141,504 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt holds 298,802 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mckinley Management Ltd Delaware holds 0.09% or 141,703 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) for 1,335 shares. Glenmede Trust Communication Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 60 shares. California Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD).

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) news: Nasdaq.com released: "Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Meets Q3 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq" on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019 – Nasdaq" published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "3 Zacks Rank Upgrades – Nasdaq" on August 30, 2019. Nasdaq.com: "Gladstone Capital Corporation Announces Intent to Redeem All Outstanding Shares of Existing 6.00% Series 2024 Term Preferred Stock due 2024 – Nasdaq" published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Gladstone Capital Announces New Addition to Focus on Midwest Region – Nasdaq" with publication date: August 06, 2019.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news: Seekingalpha.com released: "The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha" on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha" published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha" on August 26, 2019. Fool.com: "Boeing Gets Almost $1 Billion to Keep the A-10 "Warthog" Flying – The Motley Fool" published on August 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Boeing 'kill vehicle' contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 37.77 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Management Corp holds 0.56% or 6,159 shares in its portfolio. Parsons Capital Management Ri holds 1.14% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 27,311 shares. Papp L Roy And Assoc has 3,341 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Matrix Asset Incorporated New York invested in 0.06% or 897 shares. Ifrah Financial has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sequoia Fin Advsrs Ltd Com owns 9,110 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. First Long Island Invsts Ltd holds 1.76% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 35,806 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd holds 0.53% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 32,154 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has 5,512 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Markston Intl Limited Liability holds 103,761 shares or 4.64% of its portfolio. First Business Fincl Services invested in 0.23% or 3,394 shares. Summit Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 3,400 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Interactive Fincl Advisors accumulated 300 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson reported 103 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.