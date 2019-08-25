Gladstone Capital (GLAD) to pay $0.07 on Sep 30, 2019; Camden Property Trust (CPT) Shorts Raised By 6.26%

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had an increase of 6.26% in short interest. CPT’s SI was 1.15M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.26% from 1.08 million shares previously. With 441,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)’s short sellers to cover CPT’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $106.37. About 340,713 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M

Gladstone Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GLAD) is expected to pay $0.07 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:GLAD) shareholders before Sep 16, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Gladstone Capital Corp’s current price of $9.30 translates into 0.75% yield. Gladstone Capital Corp’s dividend has Sep 17, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.3. About 77,301 shares traded. Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GLAD News: 03/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital Corp. Reports Meaningless Numbers That Look Good; 12/03/2018 Gladstone Capital Announces Amendment to its Revolving Credit Facility Increases Commitment, Extends Maturity and Improves Pric; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment and Gladstone Capital to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FROM MAY 1, 2020 TO APRIL 15, 2022; 10/04/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL – RYAN’S APPOINTMENT MADE IN CONSIDERATION OF CURRENT CFO NICOLE SCHALTENBRAND TAKING TEMPORARY FAMILY MEDICAL LEAVE OF ABSENCE; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Capital Announces Board Approval to Reduce Required Asset Coverage as Provided for in the Small Business Credit Availability Act; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDMENT TO EXTEND REVOLVING PERIOD FROM JANUARY 19, 2019 TO JANUARY 15, 2021; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY TO INCREASE CURRENT COMMITMENT TO $190 MLN; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDMENT TO INCREASE CURRENT COMMITMENT WITH ABILITY TO EXPAND TO A TOTAL FACILITY AMOUNT OF $265 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital 2Q EPS 21c

Among 3 analysts covering Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Camden Prop Trust has $112 highest and $105 lowest target. $111’s average target is 4.35% above currents $106.37 stock price. Camden Prop Trust had 6 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral”. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 10. The stock of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Camden Property Trust shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based United Capital Finance Advisers Lc has invested 0.02% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Andra Ap owns 61,600 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Prudential reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). 8,786 were accumulated by Fifth Third Comml Bank. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 251,793 shares. Us Retail Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 12,139 shares. Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 6,347 shares. Federated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 35,570 shares. Ent Financial Ser has 0% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 14 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 347,593 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership has 0.08% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Aqr Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Westwood Holdings Group, Texas-based fund reported 4,508 shares.

Camden Property Trust is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $10.30 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 64.9 P/E ratio. It is engaged in the ownership, development, acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily residential apartment communities.

