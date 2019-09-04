Gladstone Capital (GLAD) to pay $0.07 on Sep 30, 2019; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Cut By $491,234 Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Position

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 25.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 10,679 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc holds 31,520 shares with $1.48M value, down from 42,199 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $236.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 12.98M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H

Gladstone Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GLAD) is expected to pay $0.07 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:GLAD) shareholders before Sep 16, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Gladstone Capital Corp’s current price of $9.38 translates into 0.75% yield. Gladstone Capital Corp’s dividend has Sep 17, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 118,595 shares traded or 5.67% up from the average. Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GLAD News: 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Capital Announces Board Approval to Reduce Required Asset Coverage as Provided for in the Small Business Credit Avail; 12/03/2018 Gladstone Capital Announces Amendment to its Revolving Credit Facility Increases Commitment, Extends Maturity and Improves Pric; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDMENT TO INCREASE CURRENT COMMITMENT WITH ABILITY TO EXPAND TO A TOTAL FACILITY AMOUNT OF $265 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Capital Announces Board Approval to Reduce Required Asset Coverage as Provided for in the Small Business Credit Availability Act; 10/04/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL – RYAN’S APPOINTMENT MADE IN CONSIDERATION OF CURRENT CFO NICOLE SCHALTENBRAND TAKING TEMPORARY FAMILY MEDICAL LEAVE OF ABSENCE; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment and Gladstone Capital to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 10/04/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL SAYS APPOINTED JULIA RYAN TO SERVE IN TEMPORARY CAPACITY AS ACTING PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY TO INCREASE CURRENT COMMITMENT TO $190 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital 2Q EPS 21c

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.25, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold Gladstone Capital Corporation shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 2.88 million shares or 0.61% less from 2.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 54,701 shares. Hl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 18,702 shares. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 33,100 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 44,200 shares. Unknown-based Mckinley Cap Management Ltd Com Delaware has invested 0.09% in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD). 6,000 were accumulated by West Oak Capital Ltd Liability. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 1,334 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 139,078 shares. Bard invested in 0.13% or 28,950 shares. Da Davidson And invested in 0.01% or 71,279 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD). Advsr Asset Management stated it has 0.05% in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD). Legal General Grp Plc holds 0% or 147,658 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) for 158 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 0.01% in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD).

More notable recent Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Meets Q3 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gladstone Capital, Investment exit Alloy Die Casting investment – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “InterDigital Becomes a Strategic Member of the OpenAirInterface Software Alliance – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gladstone Capital Corporation Announces Intent to Redeem All Outstanding Shares of Existing 6.00% Series 2024 Term Preferred Stock due 2024 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability firm interests, or warrants. The company has market cap of $284.65 million. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It has a 58.99 P/E ratio. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States.

Among 9 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $53.89’s average target is -2.55% below currents $55.3 stock price. Coca-Cola had 20 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold” on Tuesday, March 12. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Wells Fargo maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Financial Bank reported 15.49 million shares. Virginia-based Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Com has invested 0.17% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hartford Mngmt Inc has invested 0.17% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cna has 28,500 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Permit Limited Com holds 1,175 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gw Henssler And Associates Ltd reported 60,362 shares stake. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Corp owns 73,134 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Nbt Commercial Bank N A New York has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Patten Group Inc stated it has 229,963 shares or 4.64% of all its holdings. First Personal Ser accumulated 0.54% or 37,703 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.64% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 2.81M shares. Pitcairn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 30,982 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 30,380 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Merchants Corporation has 0.17% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.69 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coca-Cola seen riding out choppy market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) stake by 73,058 shares to 110,619 valued at $7.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXG) stake by 6,707 shares and now owns 14,102 shares. Broadcom Inc was raised too.