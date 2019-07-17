Gladstone Capital (GLAD) to pay $0.07 on Aug 30, 2019; Shorts at Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Lowered By 0.96%

Gladstone Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GLAD) is expected to pay $0.07 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:GLAD) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Gladstone Capital Corp’s current price of $9.55 translates into 0.73% yield. Gladstone Capital Corp’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 110,070 shares traded. Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) has risen 3.63% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GLAD News: 03/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital Corp. Reports Meaningless Numbers That Look Good; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDMENT TO INCREASE CURRENT COMMITMENT WITH ABILITY TO EXPAND TO A TOTAL FACILITY AMOUNT OF $265 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 10/04/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL – RYAN’S APPOINTMENT MADE IN CONSIDERATION OF CURRENT CFO NICOLE SCHALTENBRAND TAKING TEMPORARY FAMILY MEDICAL LEAVE OF ABSENCE; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FROM MAY 1, 2020 TO APRIL 15, 2022; 12/03/2018 Gladstone Capital Announces Amendment to its Revolving Credit Facility Increases Commitment, Extends Maturity and Improves Pric; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Capital Announces Board Approval to Reduce Required Asset Coverage as Provided for in the Small Business Credit Availability Act; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital and Gladstone Investment to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Capital Announces Board Approval to Reduce Required Asset Coverage as Provided for in the Small Business Credit Avail; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment and Gladstone Capital to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) had a decrease of 0.96% in short interest. PANW's SI was 5.59 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.96% from 5.65M shares previously. With 1.18M avg volume, 5 days are for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)'s short sellers to cover PANW's short positions. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $219.87. About 874,449 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $16.87 million activity. MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold $8.65 million worth of stock. The insider ZUK NIR sold $6.53 million. 7,500 shares were sold by Klarich Lee, worth $1.68M on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 23 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Palo Alto Networks had 41 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. Evercore maintained the shares of PANW in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PANW in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. Jefferies maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Wedbush upgraded Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Thursday, January 24. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $265 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBN Securities given on Wednesday, February 27. UBS upgraded Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Tuesday, January 22. UBS has “Buy” rating and $250 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Palo Alto Networks, Inc. shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,360 are held by Cookson Peirce And Com. Allstate holds 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 1,472 shares. Moreover, Winfield Assoc Incorporated has 0.3% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability has invested 0.88% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Hightower Advsr Lc holds 40,164 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Hartline invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Highland Capital Limited Partnership holds 25,000 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Friess Assocs Llc invested in 99,935 shares or 1.78% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Co Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 1,254 shares. Captrust Advsr holds 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 347 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported 1,900 shares. Hartwell J M Partnership stated it has 20,895 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.10 billion. The Company’s platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customerÂ’s network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability firm interests, or warrants. The company has market cap of $280.30 million. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It has a 34.35 P/E ratio. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.25, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold Gladstone Capital Corporation shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 2.88 million shares or 0.61% less from 2.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD). Novare Cap Limited Co accumulated 125,375 shares or 0.18% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments Co has invested 0% in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD). One Trading Limited Partnership owns 498 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) for 68,451 shares. Davenport Com Lc has 0% invested in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) for 31,362 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% stake. Bokf Na invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD). Mckinley Delaware stated it has 141,703 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 4,861 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) for 40,362 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank has invested 0% in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD). Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD). Susquehanna Int Llp owns 35,221 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.