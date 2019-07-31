Gladstone Capital (GLAD) to pay $0.07 on Aug 30, 2019; Shorts at Energy Transfer Lpunits (ET) Raised By 1.27%

Energy Transfer Lpunits (NYSE:ET) had an increase of 1.27% in short interest. ET’s SI was 98.38 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.27% from 97.14 million shares previously. With 9.06M avg volume, 11 days are for Energy Transfer Lpunits (NYSE:ET)’s short sellers to cover ET’s short positions. The SI to Energy Transfer Lpunits’s float is 4.38%. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 13.63 million shares traded or 29.91% up from the average. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has declined 10.11% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.54% the S&P500.

Gladstone Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GLAD) is expected to pay $0.07 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:GLAD) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Gladstone Capital Corp’s current price of $9.51 translates into 0.74% yield. Gladstone Capital Corp’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 151,458 shares traded or 26.27% up from the average. Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) has risen 3.63% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GLAD News: 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2018; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FROM MAY 1, 2020 TO APRIL 15, 2022; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDMENT TO INCREASE CURRENT COMMITMENT WITH ABILITY TO EXPAND TO A TOTAL FACILITY AMOUNT OF $265 MLN; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDMENT TO EXTEND REVOLVING PERIOD FROM JANUARY 19, 2019 TO JANUARY 15, 2021; 12/03/2018 Gladstone Capital Announces Amendment to its Revolving Credit Facility Increases Commitment, Extends Maturity and Improves Pric; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY TO INCREASE CURRENT COMMITMENT TO $190 MLN; 10/04/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL SAYS APPOINTED JULIA RYAN TO SERVE IN TEMPORARY CAPACITY AS ACTING PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Capital Announces Board Approval to Reduce Required Asset Coverage as Provided for in the Small Business Credit Avail; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital and Gladstone Investment to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018

More notable recent Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Energy Transfer Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Energy Transfer: An 8% Yielder To Consider – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Still Bullish On Energy Transfer – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Sunoco LP Maintains Quarterly Distribution – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tallgrass CEO doubts Bakken production profile supports pipeline expansions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $37.65 billion. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It has a 11.97 P/E ratio. The firm sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

More notable recent Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The GEO Group Inc (GEO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gladstone Capital goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2019 and Conference Call Dates – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability firm interests, or warrants. The company has market cap of $279.13 million. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It has a 34.21 P/E ratio. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.25, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold Gladstone Capital Corporation shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 2.88 million shares or 0.61% less from 2.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na holds 33,100 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0% or 6,010 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 0% in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD). D E Shaw has invested 0% in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD). 39 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications. Susquehanna Int Group Incorporated Llp holds 35,221 shares or 0% of its portfolio. One Trading L P stated it has 498 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com stated it has 79,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 4,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD). West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD). Legal General Public Ltd Company accumulated 147,658 shares. Hightower Llc reported 0% in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD). Novare Capital Management Lc holds 125,375 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Commerce Na reported 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings.