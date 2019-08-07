Gladstone Capital (GLAD) to pay $0.07 on Aug 30, 2019; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Decreased By $2.30 Million Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position

Gladstone Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GLAD) is expected to pay $0.07 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:GLAD) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Gladstone Capital Corp’s current price of $9.24 translates into 0.76% yield. Gladstone Capital Corp’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 111,190 shares traded. Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GLAD News: 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital and Gladstone Investment to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 12/03/2018 Gladstone Capital Announces Amendment to its Revolving Credit Facility Increases Commitment, Extends Maturity and Improves Pric; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDMENT TO EXTEND REVOLVING PERIOD FROM JANUARY 19, 2019 TO JANUARY 15, 2021; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY TO INCREASE CURRENT COMMITMENT TO $190 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FROM MAY 1, 2020 TO APRIL 15, 2022; 10/04/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL – RYAN’S APPOINTMENT MADE IN CONSIDERATION OF CURRENT CFO NICOLE SCHALTENBRAND TAKING TEMPORARY FAMILY MEDICAL LEAVE OF ABSENCE; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Capital Announces Board Approval to Reduce Required Asset Coverage as Provided for in the Small Business Credit Avail; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Capital Announces Board Approval to Reduce Required Asset Coverage as Provided for in the Small Business Credit Availability Act; 02/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital 2Q EPS 21c

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 66.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera Qualcomm has no interest – never has and never will – in letting Singapore-based Broadcom take over its company; 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron's Blog; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM ABANDONS QUALCOMM TAKEOVER BID ON TRUMP OPPOSITION; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom backs off Qualcomm bid after Trump intervenes; 13/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE WHITE CARD FOR QCOM DIRECTORS; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON'T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 28/05/2018 – USI Announces SOM IoT Module Products with NXP And Qualcomm Solutions; 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR

More notable recent Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gladstone Capital Corp (GLAD) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Meets Q3 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gladstone Capital Announces New Addition to Focus on Midwest Region – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gladstone Capital Corporation Reports Financial Results for its Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability firm interests, or warrants. The company has market cap of $271.20 million. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It has a 33.24 P/E ratio. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity. On Monday, February 11 the insider THOMPSON JAMES H sold $2.03M.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Earnings After Bell: Antitrust Rulings Effect – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Silver Lining For Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm Can’t Catch A Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Decline of Qualcomm Stock Will Soon Create a Great Entry Point – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

