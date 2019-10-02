Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Reaches $9.50 52-Week High; WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT CORPORATI (WTSHF) SI Increased By 2.48%

WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT CORPORATI (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had an increase of 2.48% in short interest. WTSHF’s SI was 6.70M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 2.48% from 6.54 million shares previously. With 3,200 avg volume, 2094 days are for WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT CORPORATI (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)’s short sellers to cover WTSHF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 150 shares traded. WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) hit a new 52-week high and has $10.26 target or 8.00% above today’s $9.50 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $288.37M company. The 1-year high was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $10.26 price target is reached, the company will be worth $23.07 million more. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 33,466 shares traded. Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GLAD News: 03/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital Corp. Reports Meaningless Numbers That Look Good; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital and Gladstone Investment to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDMENT TO EXTEND REVOLVING PERIOD FROM JANUARY 19, 2019 TO JANUARY 15, 2021; 12/03/2018 Gladstone Capital Announces Amendment to its Revolving Credit Facility Increases Commitment, Extends Maturity and Improves Pric; 10/04/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL SAYS APPOINTED JULIA RYAN TO SERVE IN TEMPORARY CAPACITY AS ACTING PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FROM MAY 1, 2020 TO APRIL 15, 2022; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDMENT TO INCREASE CURRENT COMMITMENT WITH ABILITY TO EXPAND TO A TOTAL FACILITY AMOUNT OF $265 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Capital Announces Board Approval to Reduce Required Asset Coverage as Provided for in the Small Business Credit Availability Act; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment and Gladstone Capital to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability firm interests, or warrants. The company has market cap of $288.37 million. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It has a 59.77 P/E ratio. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.25, from 2.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 7 investors sold Gladstone Capital Corporation shares while 14 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.91 million shares or 1.02% more from 2.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na invested in 0.01% or 33,099 shares. Davenport & Co Limited Company invested in 0% or 27,862 shares. Legal General Group Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD). Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 3,585 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability reported 145,187 shares stake. 1,358 were accumulated by Us Savings Bank De. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co reported 17,575 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 0% invested in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) for 39 shares. 79,500 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0% or 59,278 shares. National Asset has invested 0.02% in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD). D E Shaw And Com Inc reported 11,481 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 168,767 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 240,440 shares. West Oak Ltd reported 6,000 shares.

