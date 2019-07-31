Gladstone Capital (GLAD) EPS Estimated At $0.21; Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC)’s Sentiment Is 2.33

Analysts expect Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) to report $0.21 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.55% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. GLAD’s profit would be $6.16M giving it 11.32 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Gladstone Capital Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 151,458 shares traded or 26.27% up from the average. Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) has risen 3.63% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GLAD News: 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment and Gladstone Capital to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDMENT TO INCREASE CURRENT COMMITMENT WITH ABILITY TO EXPAND TO A TOTAL FACILITY AMOUNT OF $265 MLN; 12/03/2018 Gladstone Capital Announces Amendment to its Revolving Credit Facility Increases Commitment, Extends Maturity and Improves Pric; 10/04/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL – RYAN’S APPOINTMENT MADE IN CONSIDERATION OF CURRENT CFO NICOLE SCHALTENBRAND TAKING TEMPORARY FAMILY MEDICAL LEAVE OF ABSENCE; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital and Gladstone Investment to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital 2Q EPS 21c; 03/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital Corp. Reports Meaningless Numbers That Look Good; 10/04/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL SAYS APPOINTED JULIA RYAN TO SERVE IN TEMPORARY CAPACITY AS ACTING PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FROM MAY 1, 2020 TO APRIL 15, 2022; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc (SMBC) investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 35 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 15 sold and decreased their equity positions in Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 4.74 million shares, up from 4.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 11 Increased: 27 New Position: 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.25, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold Gladstone Capital Corporation shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 2.88 million shares or 0.61% less from 2.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) for 298,802 shares. Blackrock accumulated 126,172 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 8,353 shares. 10,062 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com. Koshinski Asset Management Inc has 24,544 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 44,200 shares in its portfolio. 60 are owned by Glenmede Tru Na. Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) for 54,701 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Plc reported 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co reported 39 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Company reported 0% in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD). Boston Prns has invested 0% in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD). Bard Associates Incorporated accumulated 0.13% or 28,950 shares. Moreover, Group One Trading L P has 0% invested in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) for 498 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank has 0% invested in Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD).

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability firm interests, or warrants. The company has market cap of $279.13 million. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It has a 34.21 P/E ratio. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $338.77 million. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It has a 12.01 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loans for the acquisition or refinance of one-to four-family residences; loans secured by commercial real estate, including land, shopping centers, retail establishments, nursing homes and other healthcare related facilities, and other businesses; construction loans; and various secured consumer loans comprising home equity, direct and indirect automobile loans, second mortgages, mobile home loans, and loans secured by deposits.

The stock increased 2.49% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $35.45. About 9,171 shares traded. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) has declined 3.47% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SMBC News: 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q Net $5.3M; 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Chief Lending Officer; 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp: Rick Windes Joining as Chief Lending Officer; 22/04/2018 DJ Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMBC); 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q EPS 60c