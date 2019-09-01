Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS)

Both Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.46 N/A 0.28 92.04 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 18 6.99 N/A 0.22 62.50

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gladstone Capital Corporation and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Gladstone Capital Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Gladstone Capital Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Wins Finance Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gladstone Capital Corporation and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Capital Corporation and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.2% and 0.06% respectively. Competitively, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has 90.78% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24%

For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation had bullish trend while Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Gladstone Capital Corporation beats Wins Finance Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.