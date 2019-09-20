Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD)

As Asset Management businesses, Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.44 N/A 0.28 92.04 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.27 N/A 0.58 14.19

In table 1 we can see Gladstone Capital Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Capital Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Gladstone Capital Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gladstone Capital Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gladstone Capital Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.2% and 36.07%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38%

For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation was less bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.