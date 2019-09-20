Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD)

As Asset Management businesses, Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|25
|5.44
|N/A
|0.28
|92.04
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.27
|N/A
|0.58
|14.19
In table 1 we can see Gladstone Capital Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Capital Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Gladstone Capital Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Gladstone Capital Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Gladstone Capital Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.2% and 36.07%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.14%
|0.3%
|0.54%
|2.47%
|-1.6%
|3.68%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.61%
|0.12%
|1.85%
|7.68%
|4.03%
|14.38%
For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation was less bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.
