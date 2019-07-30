Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN)’s Financial Results Comparing With FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Both Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.59 N/A 0.27 94.83 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 6.25 N/A 2.26 2.72

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Gladstone Capital Corporation and FS KKR Capital Corp. FS KKR Capital Corp. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Gladstone Capital Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Gladstone Capital Corporation is currently more expensive than FS KKR Capital Corp., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gladstone Capital Corporation and FS KKR Capital Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.2% and 29.87%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Capital Corporation -0.16% 0.43% 1.23% -0.22% 2.56% 3.37% FS KKR Capital Corp. -2.38% -0.81% -3.15% -5.03% -20.52% 18.73%

For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than FS KKR Capital Corp.