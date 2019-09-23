Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)

We will be comparing the differences between Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.44 N/A 0.28 92.04 Central Securities Corp. 30 42.12 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Capital Corporation and Central Securities Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gladstone Capital Corporation and Central Securities Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.2% and 11.87%. Insiders Competitively, owned 46.53% of Central Securities Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68% Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36%

For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation was less bullish than Central Securities Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Central Securities Corp. beats Gladstone Capital Corporation.