Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET)

We will be comparing the differences between Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|25
|5.44
|N/A
|0.28
|92.04
|Central Securities Corp.
|30
|42.12
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Capital Corporation and Central Securities Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Gladstone Capital Corporation and Central Securities Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.2% and 11.87%. Insiders Competitively, owned 46.53% of Central Securities Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.14%
|0.3%
|0.54%
|2.47%
|-1.6%
|3.68%
|Central Securities Corp.
|-1.4%
|0.62%
|4.7%
|18.58%
|13.53%
|25.36%
For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation was less bullish than Central Securities Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Central Securities Corp. beats Gladstone Capital Corporation.
