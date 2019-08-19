Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.54 N/A 0.28 92.04 Cannae Holdings Inc. 26 1.81 N/A 0.42 68.44

Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Capital Corporation and Cannae Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cannae Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Capital Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Gladstone Capital Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation shares and 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.