Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

As Asset Management companies, Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.44 N/A 0.28 92.04 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 140 1.49 N/A 13.56 10.73

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gladstone Capital Corporation and Ameriprise Financial Inc. Ameriprise Financial Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Capital Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Gladstone Capital Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gladstone Capital Corporation and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Gladstone Capital Corporation and Ameriprise Financial Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Ameriprise Financial Inc. is $166.8, which is potential 13.25% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.9% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42%

For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation was less bullish than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.