Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Comparing side by side

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|25
|5.62
|N/A
|0.27
|94.83
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Capital Corporation and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Gladstone Capital Corporation and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Gladstone Capital Corporation and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.2% and 10.65%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.43%
|1.23%
|-0.22%
|2.56%
|3.37%
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.89%
|2.77%
|4.67%
|7.32%
|1.56%
|10.35%
For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Summary
Gladstone Capital Corporation beats Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.