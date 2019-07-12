Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Comparing side by side

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.62 N/A 0.27 94.83 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Capital Corporation and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gladstone Capital Corporation and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gladstone Capital Corporation and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.2% and 10.65%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Capital Corporation -0.16% 0.43% 1.23% -0.22% 2.56% 3.37% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.89% 2.77% 4.67% 7.32% 1.56% 10.35%

For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

Gladstone Capital Corporation beats Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.