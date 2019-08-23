Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) Comparing side by side

Both Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.46 N/A 0.28 92.04 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 93 1.32 N/A 8.70 10.73

Demonstrates Gladstone Capital Corporation and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Capital Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Gladstone Capital Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Virtus Investment Partners Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Gladstone Capital Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.