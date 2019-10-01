Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) Comparing side by side

Both Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 0.00 N/A 0.28 92.04 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 22 -0.88 14.52M 0.28 81.97

Table 1 highlights Gladstone Capital Corporation and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. appears to has than Gladstone Capital Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Gladstone Capital Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gladstone Capital Corporation and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 66,850,828.73% -2.3% 0.7%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gladstone Capital Corporation and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $35, while its potential upside is 70.98%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Capital Corporation and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.2% and 39.5% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04%

For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.