Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Comparing side by side

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.46 N/A 0.28 92.04 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 14 19.18 N/A 0.52 26.47

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Gladstone Capital Corporation and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Capital Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Gladstone Capital Corporation is currently more expensive than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation shares and 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22%

For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund