Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.53 N/A 0.28 92.04 Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.74 N/A 2.25 8.91

Demonstrates Gladstone Capital Corporation and Janus Henderson Group plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Janus Henderson Group plc is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Capital Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Gladstone Capital Corporation is presently more expensive than Janus Henderson Group plc, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Gladstone Capital Corporation and Janus Henderson Group plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Janus Henderson Group plc is $23.55, which is potential 17.81% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 65.4% of Janus Henderson Group plc are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68% Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14%

For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation has 3.68% stronger performance while Janus Henderson Group plc has -3.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Gladstone Capital Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Janus Henderson Group plc.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.