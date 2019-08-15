Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Contrasting side by side

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.52 N/A 0.28 92.04 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 58.38 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gladstone Capital Corporation and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gladstone Capital Corporation and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation shares and 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22%

For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Summary

Gladstone Capital Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.