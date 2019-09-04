Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Comparison side by side

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|25
|5.47
|N/A
|0.28
|92.04
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|19
|6.32
|N/A
|1.15
|15.79
Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Capital Corporation and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Capital Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Gladstone Capital Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Gladstone Capital Corporation and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|6%
|3.3%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Gladstone Capital Corporation and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.2% and 30.5%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.14%
|0.3%
|0.54%
|2.47%
|-1.6%
|3.68%
|Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
|0.33%
|-1.84%
|-10.35%
|-7.18%
|0%
|7.93%
For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.
Summary
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Gladstone Capital Corporation.
