Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.46 N/A 0.28 92.04 Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.28 N/A 1.02 16.01

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Apollo Investment Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Capital Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Gladstone Capital Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Apollo Investment Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gladstone Capital Corporation and Apollo Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Capital Corporation and Apollo Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 13.2% and 43.3% respectively. Competitively, Apollo Investment Corporation has 0.51% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68% Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85%

For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation was less bullish than Apollo Investment Corporation.