Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Contrasting side by side

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.46 N/A 0.28 92.04 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.28 N/A 13.56 10.73

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Ameriprise Financial Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Capital Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Gladstone Capital Corporation is presently more expensive than Ameriprise Financial Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Gladstone Capital Corporation and Ameriprise Financial Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Ameriprise Financial Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $166 average target price and a 28.70% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Capital Corporation and Ameriprise Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.2% and 86.9% respectively. Comparatively, 0.4% are Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42%

For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation was less bullish than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.