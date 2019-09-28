Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) Comparing side by side

Both Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 0.00 N/A 0.28 92.04 Alcentra Capital Corporation 9 0.00 N/A 0.29 28.27

Demonstrates Gladstone Capital Corporation and Alcentra Capital Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Alcentra Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Capital Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Gladstone Capital Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Alcentra Capital Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation shares and 0% of Alcentra Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Summary

Gladstone Capital Corporation beats Alcentra Capital Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.