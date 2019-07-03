Gladius Capital Management LP Upped Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position by $379.10 Million; Northwest Investment Counselors Has Cut Its Fair Isaac (FICO) Holding by $343,899 as Shares Rose

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $7.83 during the last trading session, reaching $331.4. About 155,214 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q REV. $257.9M, EST. $244.3M; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Mark W. Begor Resigns From Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 48.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 5,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 17,879 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16B, up from 12,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $69. About 2.81M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $10.14 million activity. Shares for $1.95 million were sold by Wehmann James M on Tuesday, January 8. 2,000 Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) shares with value of $470,767 were sold by Leonard Michael S. On Wednesday, February 6 Scadina Mark R sold $2.32M worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $1.91M was sold by Wells Stuart.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Lc holds 0.01% or 34,588 shares. American Incorporated stated it has 58,146 shares. 67 were accumulated by Fred Alger Mgmt Inc. Ariel Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 165,795 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 208,102 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp has 10,855 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) accumulated 1,612 shares. 83,506 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Citadel Advsr Ltd Com holds 4,207 shares. 64,300 were accumulated by Sandler Cap Management. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 219,106 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 1,023 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs stated it has 115 shares.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 17.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.07 per share. FICO’s profit will be $36.53M for 65.75 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Advsr Ltd Com has 0.17% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 6,929 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Com reported 13,358 shares. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Com invested in 0.18% or 385,910 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 154,884 shares. Pennsylvania Trust invested in 0.04% or 15,639 shares. Addenda Cap accumulated 63,373 shares. Callahan Advsr Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 9,340 shares. Maine-based Portland Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Mawer Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 830,863 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.3% or 17.62 million shares. Profund Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.36% or 434,164 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank has invested 0.12% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 10,132 are owned by Fincl Counselors Inc. Washington Trust National Bank reported 2,191 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.43% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).