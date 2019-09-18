Gladius Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; 1 Analysts Covering Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC)

Among 4 analysts covering Petrofac Ltd (LON:PFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Petrofac Ltd has GBX 761 highest and GBX 460 lowest target. GBX 576.50’s average target is 34.41% above currents GBX 428.9 stock price. Petrofac Ltd had 11 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 460 target in Thursday, August 15 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18 to “Sector Performer”. The rating was maintained by Numis Securities with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. See Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) latest ratings:

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 56.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 20,610 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Gladius Capital Management Lp holds 16,158 shares with $916,000 value, down from 36,768 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $247.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 3.32M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the gas and oil production and processing industry worldwide. The company has market cap of 1.52 billion GBP. It operates through three divisions: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. It has a 6.75 P/E ratio. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore gas and oil industry.

The stock decreased 2.66% or GBX 11.7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 428.9. About 1.44M shares traded. Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Insight 2811 Inc reported 12,766 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 11,000 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.52% or 4.82 million shares in its portfolio. Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated has 74,340 shares. Blair William Il invested in 775,138 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Beacon Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 2 shares. Prio Wealth LP has 22,690 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn invested in 0.68% or 85,631 shares. Livingston Group Asset Mgmt Com (Operating As Southport Management) invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 21,536 were accumulated by Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability Co. Trexquant Investment LP reported 9,548 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 13,506 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Johnson Invest Counsel invested in 165,522 shares. Peak Asset Management Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.06 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.