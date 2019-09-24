Gladius Capital Management LP Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Decreased by $1.15 Million; As Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose, Alta Capital Management Trimmed Position

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 56.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 20,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 16,158 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $916,000, down from 36,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.46. About 5.36M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 7,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 263,365 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.67M, down from 270,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $269.53. About 2.09 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put) by 264,000 shares to 351,400 shares, valued at $49.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (Put) by 427,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 503,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.41% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Putnam Fl Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 151,428 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc has 0.12% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 7,901 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg, Maryland-based fund reported 5.27 million shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 257,243 shares. Intersect Ltd Liability Co stated it has 77,710 shares. Cypress Capital Gru has 1.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 94,568 shares. Df Dent And Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 13,091 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd, a Washington-based fund reported 21,679 shares. Swiss Bankshares reported 15.43M shares. Da Davidson accumulated 384,256 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg, a New York-based fund reported 668,562 shares. Seizert Cap Partners Ltd Llc holds 1.43% or 508,044 shares in its portfolio. Company Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.98% or 68,305 shares. Cna Financial Corp reported 58,715 shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.19 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,702 shares to 653,251 shares, valued at $35.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortune Brnds Hme&Sec (NYSE:FBHS) by 137,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 594,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.36 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Assocs accumulated 0.68% or 3.10M shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Company reported 2,556 shares. Moreover, Pennsylvania Tru has 1.2% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 111,069 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 13.86 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.67% or 3.08M shares in its portfolio. Geller Limited Com reported 4,579 shares stake. United Automobile Association invested in 487,297 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Utd Fin Advisers Limited, California-based fund reported 165,293 shares. Markel Corp accumulated 0.79% or 194,600 shares. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership owns 295,733 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.09% or 21,347 shares in its portfolio. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.25% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 435,738 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 7,095 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund holds 1% or 18,744 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Inv LP holds 0.48% or 20,294 shares.

