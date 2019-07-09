Gladius Capital Management LP Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) Increased by $33.62 Million; Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Increased Its Cott Que (COT) Holding by $1.58 Million as Shares Declined

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 201 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,511 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420.00M, up from 2,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $169.43. About 1.28 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 112,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 392,500 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.04. About 466,721 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbuck Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 307 shares to 6,533 shares, valued at $486.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,268 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.46 million activity. 13,500 shares valued at $199,395 were bought by STANBROOK STEVEN P on Tuesday, February 26. On Tuesday, February 26 the insider Harrington Thomas bought $499,004.

