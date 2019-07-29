Gladius Capital Management LP Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Lifted by $379.10 Million; Summit Creek Advisors Lowered Its Omnicell (OMCL) Holding by $4.24 Million

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 52,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,722 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29M, down from 229,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $75.44. About 13,475 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500.

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 48.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 5,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 17,879 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 billion, up from 12,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 190,893 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE,; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 2,970 shares to 4,585 shares, valued at $343.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (Put) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,900 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 34.29 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) by 41,890 shares to 344,188 shares, valued at $13.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 64,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).