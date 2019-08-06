Gladius Capital Management LP Stake in Biogen (BIIB) Has Raised by $645.68 Million; Delta Capital Management Has Upped Its Micron Technology (MU) Position

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 144.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 41,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 70,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 29,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $42.67. About 18.44M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 185.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 2,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 4,200 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $993.00 million, up from 1,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $239.29. About 826,403 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 147,070 shares to 73,826 shares, valued at $5.97 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,351 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management Limited Co holds 0.23% or 240,372 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 233,682 shares. Clark Cap Group Inc accumulated 0.41% or 73,412 shares. Willingdon Wealth has invested 0.23% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 17,587 shares. Primecap Management Communications Ca holds 2.54% or 14.59M shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,139 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Limited Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Mariner Lc holds 11,728 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 30,001 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Invest House Ltd Co reported 7,097 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank reported 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Lau Associate Ltd Liability Com holds 0.62% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 5,108 shares. Hexavest Inc accumulated 0.3% or 99,458 shares. Regal Invest Advisors reported 5,873 shares stake.