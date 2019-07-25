Gladius Capital Management LP Raised Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $735.93 Million as Stock Declined; Veritas Investment Management Llp Upped Its Stake in Mastercard (MA) as Valuation Rose

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 186.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 billion, up from 1,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $177.78. About 6.05M shares traded or 71.62% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 5,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 375,983 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.50 million, up from 370,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $280.09. About 1.44M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Mastercard Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Is Ready To Capitalize On Cashless Trend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.67% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 16,244 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr accumulated 0.01% or 209 shares. Axa holds 0.32% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 343,569 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.28% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 20,466 are owned by Wisconsin Cap Management Lc. Proshare Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.32% or 21,173 shares. Crestwood Advisors Group Ltd Company has 0.14% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 8,552 shares. Crow Point Prtnrs Lc accumulated 3.79% or 95,000 shares. 421 were reported by Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd. Kings Point Cap Mgmt owns 419 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership reported 13,705 shares. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company Delaware stated it has 11,100 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Papp L Roy Assoc owns 31,738 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $13.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sand Hill Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.49% or 23,253 shares. Hartline Invest reported 10,253 shares stake. 163,900 are held by Whittier Trust. Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.67% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,910 shares. Linscomb & Williams, a Texas-based fund reported 3,695 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Com has 0.12% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 16,276 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 25,174 shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Lc has 0.35% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sigma Investment Counselors holds 18,358 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Company holds 32,760 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group Incorporated reported 0.5% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Jupiter Asset Limited holds 0.03% or 4,145 shares in its portfolio. Counselors holds 0.57% or 64,588 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.5% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Independent Invsts Inc holds 2.31% or 28,550 shares in its portfolio.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put) by 5,500 shares to 49,100 shares, valued at $8.82B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 28,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,333 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.