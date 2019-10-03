Gladius Capital Management LP Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position By $20.86 Million; Penske Automotive Group Has 0.69 Sentiment

Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.32, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 77 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 112 reduced and sold stakes in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 34.36 million shares, down from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Penske Automotive Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 79 Increased: 46 New Position: 31.

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 407.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gladius Capital Management Lp acquired 147,926 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)'s stock rose 4.86%. The Gladius Capital Management Lp holds 184,259 shares with $26.10 million value, up from 36,333 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $230.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $128.45. About 4.63M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Analysts await Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 1.43% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.4 per share. PAG’s profit will be $116.58M for 7.80 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Penske Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a transportation services company. The company has market cap of $3.64 billion. The firm operates through Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments divisions. It has a 8.38 P/E ratio. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Bruni J V & Co Co holds 2.42% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. for 289,561 shares. Edmp Inc. owns 47,388 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Management Group Inc has 1.46% invested in the company for 599,933 shares. The New Jersey-based Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. has invested 1.38% in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.17 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 132,170 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) has declined 11.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.32B; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Penske Truck Leasing Co.’s Prpsd Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 05/03/2018 Penske Truck Leasing Digitizes Truck Fleet Preventive Maintenance Processes; 10/05/2018 – Penske Auto Raises Dividend to 35c; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL UNIT VOLUME INCREASED 6.4%; 18/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Moves into Loveland, Colorado; 10/05/2018 – Penske Automotive Increases Dividend; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON, PAG FUND KSS TO BUY AIR-BAG MAKER TAKATA IN ASSET DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Penske Auto 1Q Rev $5.8B; 03/04/2018 – Penske Logistics Adds Video-Based Safety Program to its Dedicated Trucking Fleet

