Gladius Capital Management LP Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) Upped by $28.38 Million; As Calamp (CAMP) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Prescott Group Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.99 Million

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Calamp Corp (CAMP) by 88.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 332,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 42,345 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $533,000, down from 374,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Calamp Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $379.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 233,039 shares traded. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has declined 35.38% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 19/03/2018 – CalAmp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 26C TO 32C, EST. 31C; 22/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in CalAmp; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP 4Q REV. $94.4M, EST. $93.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ CalAmp Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAMP); 26/04/2018 – CALAMP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: CalAmp May Benefit, Industry Up for 1st Time in 5 Mos; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys New 79% Position in CalAmp

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 498 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,983 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512.00 million, up from 8,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $75.67. About 7.84 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm Outspent Broadcom About 100 to 1 in Washington Lobbying; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Warned by U.S. of Possible Trump Veto Over Qualcomm Bid; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: LETTER ASKS FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CFIUS STATUS; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn bid for Qualcomm; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 65C TO 75C, EST. 75C; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM -AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF COMMITMENTS UNDER 2016 CREDIT AGREEMENT TO DATE THAT IS 5 BUSINESS DAYS AFTER JULY 25, 2018; 13/04/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broadcom Ltd plan to; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm stokes Trump’s China fears

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Financial has 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1,442 shares. Baxter Bros has invested 0.9% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sfe Investment Counsel stated it has 3% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 65 shares. Loudon Investment Ltd Com holds 2.34% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2,327 shares. Capital Inv Svcs Of America reported 200,775 shares. Southport Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 19,000 shares. The California-based Btr has invested 2% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Incorporated (Ca) has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mirador Cap Partners Lp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,526 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.11% or 6.82M shares. Bruni J V And Company Company holds 3.97% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 383,701 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Com has 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 13,053 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 22,568 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.23% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) by 13,800 shares to 156,700 shares, valued at $16.31 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 2,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,585 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

