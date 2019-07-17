Gladius Capital Management LP Position in Adobe (ADBE) Increased as Valuation Rose; Shareholder Country Club Trust Company Upped Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 4,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,296 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28 million, up from 160,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $75.49. About 1.24M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 347 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,874 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03B, up from 3,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $309.57. About 495,731 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 18,675 shares to 26,280 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,690 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Associated Banc holds 285,413 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Fundx Gp Inc Ltd Liability Co has 9,440 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Drexel Morgan Com holds 33,680 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 74,400 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Company accumulated 81,409 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 349,963 shares. Mcmillion Cap reported 2% stake. Fred Alger holds 0.01% or 31,414 shares in its portfolio. 824,278 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Essex Inv Limited Liability Company reported 38,225 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Mengis Cap Inc has 0.95% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bridgecreek Invest Management Lc reported 1.09% stake. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Company has 0.73% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 70,848 shares. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.9% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 32.84 million shares. New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Capital Planning Advsr Ltd has 0.78% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 9,545 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Riverpark Cap Ltd Llc reported 51,080 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2.94 million shares. Homrich Berg reported 2,222 shares. Sageworth reported 7 shares. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corp Mi holds 2.02% or 26,169 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Citadel Advsr Lc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wright Investors Ser invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Susquehanna International Llp has 0.07% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jaffetilchin Prtn Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,797 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability invested in 1.21% or 8,213 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. 13,804 shares valued at $3.45M were sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. On Thursday, January 24 the insider NARAYEN SHANTANU sold $34.32M. 25,000 shares were sold by Parasnis Abhay, worth $6.00M. The insider Lewnes Ann sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480. Shares for $10.19 million were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 45,499 shares to 26,522 shares, valued at $2.69B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 23,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,374 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (Put).

