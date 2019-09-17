Gladius Capital Management LP Lowered Starbuck (SBUX) Holding by $395,136 as Share Price Rose; As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Valuation Declined, Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Increased Its Position

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 6,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 16,471 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $898,000, up from 10,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $63.43. About 4.33M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Starbuck Corp (SBUX) by 72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 4,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 1,829 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $155,000, down from 6,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Starbuck Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.42. About 5.14M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGREEMENT PROVIDES SOUTHROCK RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND OPERATE STARBUCKS STORES IN BRAZIL; 17/04/2018 – All Starbucks Company-Owned Retail Stores and Corporate Offices Will be Closed the Afternoon of May 29; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS EXPECTS TO RETURN ABT $20B TO HOLDERS THROUGH 2020; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak sales in the U.S; 29/05/2018 – Ex-fast food CEO Puzder: Starbucks has ‘gone too far’ with its anti-bias campaign; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee -judge; 13/03/2018 – The new cold brew is just one way for Starbucks to make Roastery locations even more enticing for coffee lovers; 18/04/2018 – May 29 will mark the second time that Starbucks has closed its stores for an afternoon; 07/05/2018 – The $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle will help Starbucks return value to its shareholders; 04/05/2018 – DEAL PROBABLY ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY, ACCORDING TO SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH MATTER – BBG

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (Put) by 92,800 shares to 126,100 shares, valued at $20.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (Put) by 264,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 351,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsec Mgmt Inc owns 222,560 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.84% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 959,536 shares. Barometer Mngmt Inc reported 189,786 shares. 6,110 are held by Central Asset Investments Management Holdings (Hk) Limited. 88,254 are owned by Vision Capital Management Inc. Da Davidson & has invested 0.41% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Moreover, Sigma Invest Counselors has 0.02% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Montag Caldwell owns 5,300 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gam Hldgs Ag has 0.07% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fayez Sarofim Com accumulated 121,704 shares. 45,220 are held by Badgley Phelps Bell. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0.81% or 139,741 shares. Davenport & Co Limited Liability Corporation has 204,485 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Mechanics Fincl Bank Trust Department, California-based fund reported 4,078 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 31.94 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.