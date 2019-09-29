Gladius Capital Management LP Increased Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $20.86 Million; Enphase Energy (ENPH) Shares Rose While Marathon Capital Management Cut by $674,802 Its Position

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 37,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The institutional investor held 412,986 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.53 million, down from 450,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $22.25. About 3.97 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 06/03/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Upcoming ROTH Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 23/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and Solaria Corporation Announce High-Performance AC Modules; 05/03/2018 ENPHASE ENERGY – ON FEB 28, ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Now Shipping IQ 7X Microinverters for 96-Cell PV Modules; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers; 29/03/2018 – Enphase Energy Receives Dutch Solar Innovation Award 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$80M; 29/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces 4.5MW Solar Installation in India; 12/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and GRID Alternatives Renew Collaboration for 2018

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 407.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 147,926 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 184,259 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.10 million, up from 36,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Middleton & Inc Ma invested in 27,531 shares. New York-based Gm Advisory Group has invested 0.64% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Advisor Gp Lc invested in 160,222 shares. Parametric Associate Lc reported 6.03M shares. Punch Associate Investment Management owns 57,095 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Com has 1.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership holds 25,611 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 8.96M shares. Broad Run Investment Mgmt Lc invested in 1.85% or 304,811 shares. Iat Reinsurance Ltd accumulated 0.96% or 43,488 shares. Boltwood Cap Management holds 2.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 22,879 shares. Coho Prtnrs owns 3,029 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 198,839 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fjarde Ap reported 545,910 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (Put) by 139,500 shares to 68,000 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,381 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 46.29 million shares or 4.14% more from 44.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.09% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 10,689 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 40,010 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 124,200 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 52,010 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt holds 44,904 shares. 30,033 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance New York. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 422,146 shares. Eam Investors Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 191,477 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 16,482 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd reported 219,001 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 126,135 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assocs invested in 1,488 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). New York-based Electron Cap Partners Ltd has invested 5.02% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).