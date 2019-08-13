Gladius Capital Management LP Holds Holding in Adobe (ADBE); Synaptics (SYNA) Shareholder Managed Asset Portfolios Lifted Stake

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 347 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 3,874 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03B, up from 3,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $293.07. About 1.62 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 18.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 53,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 339,374 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.49 million, up from 286,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 490,014 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Loss/Shr 40c; 10/04/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 8.3% to 18 Days; 02/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Synaptics Second-Generation USB Type-C Headset SoCs in Mass Production with Major Smartphone OEM; 27/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 27 / 2018 – Synaptics Incorporated – Finger Lakes Region; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Named Component of the Year by Society for Information Display; 11/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Synaptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 23,886 shares to 9,374 shares, valued at $1.50B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 79,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,155 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.