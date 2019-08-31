Gladius Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $8.32 Billion as Market Value Declined; Lazard Asset Management Has Lowered Icon (ICLR) Stake by $3.26 Million

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 70.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 154,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 64,733 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50B, down from 218,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Icon (ICLR) by 38.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 23,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 38,352 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, down from 62,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Icon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $154.19. About 284,017 shares traded or 23.42% up from the average. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE); 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42; 07/03/2018 Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 03/04/2018 – ICON Announces Launch of Government and Public Health Solutions to Support Global Public Health; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 06/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.74 EPS, up 12.99% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ICLR’s profit will be $94.09 million for 22.15 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by ICON Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.96% EPS growth.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Ban (NASDAQ:FITB) by 63,480 shares to 596,430 shares, valued at $15.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishr Msci Eafe (EFA) by 172,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp owns 46,322 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Laffer Invests has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt invested in 1.13% or 140,109 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 33,686 shares. Clean Yield Grp owns 2.55% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 116,808 shares. Rmb Cap Limited Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mngmt holds 296,131 shares or 4.72% of its portfolio. Capwealth Advisors Limited Co has 3.58% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ipswich Invest Com Incorporated invested 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Provise Mngmt Gru Ltd Company stated it has 29,619 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 0.81% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 502,287 shares. Northrock Prns Llc holds 0.2% or 14,317 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Management Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 9,670 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Inc owns 421,596 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Montag A & Assocs invested 1.57% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) by 145,700 shares to 669,800 shares, valued at $79.00 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (Put) by 21,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).