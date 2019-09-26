Gladius Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Boeing Co (BA) Holding By $2.53 Million; Shorts at Lilis Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) Lowered By 2.67%

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 61.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 7,105 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Gladius Capital Management Lp holds 4,381 shares with $1.56 million value, down from 11,486 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $220.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $387.77. About 1.79M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS ON APRIL 6, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PURCHASE AGREEMENT NO. 3219, DATED FEB 1, 2013, BETWEEN AMERICAN & BOEING – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Says Case Could Trigger Largest-Ever WTO-Authorized Retaliatory Tariffs; 13/04/2018 – Boeing studying impact of ‘anti-American’ legislation in Russia; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Aviall Will Distribute Components to Support Maintenance, Repair of GE T700 Engine Models; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH: BOEING IS FIRMING UP ITS 797 SUPPLY-CHAIN STRATEGY; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Wins Four New Orders in 2018; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – LOCKHEED MARTIN TO PROPOSE HYBRID OF F-22 AND F-35 FOR JAPAN’S STEALTH FIGHTER PROGRAMME; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN INTENDS TO PURCHASE 10 787-9 JETS VALUED AT $2.82 BLN AT LIST PRICES

Lilis Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) had a decrease of 2.67% in short interest. LLEX’s SI was 8.27 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.67% from 8.50 million shares previously. With 594,800 avg volume, 14 days are for Lilis Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX)’s short sellers to cover LLEX’s short positions. The SI to Lilis Energy Inc’s float is 17.05%. The stock decreased 7.97% or $0.0303 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3497. About 254,520 shares traded. Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) has declined 93.42% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 93.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LLEX News: 23/05/2018 – LILIS ENERGY – AS CONSIDERATION FOR OPTION, SCM SHALL INITIATE PAYMENT OF $35 MLN TO CO; 20/04/2018 – LILIS FILES SHELF FOR HOLDERS TO SELL ABOUT MAX. 62M SHRS; 08/03/2018 – LILIS ENERGY INC – MIDSTREAM SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY OPERATIONAL IN MARCH 2018; 09/05/2018 – Lilis Energy Announces Appointment of Nicholas Steinsberger to Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Lilis Energy: Michael G. Long Appointed as New Member of the Board; 23/05/2018 – Lilis Energy Enters Crude Oil Gathering Agreement With Salt Creek Midstream LL; 23/05/2018 – Salt Creek to Provide Gathering and Transportation Service for Lilis’ Oil Production in Texas and New Mexico; 08/03/2018 – LILIS ENERGY INC – REMAINS FULLY CAPITALIZED WITH SUFFICIENT CAPITAL TO EXECUTE ON DRILLING AND COMPLETION PROGRAM IN 2018 AND BEYOND; 23/05/2018 – LILIS ENERGY INC – SALT CREEK’S SYSTEM WILL BE CONSTRUCTED, MANAGED AND OPERATED BY ARM MIDSTREAM MANAGEMENT, LLC, AN AFFILIATE OF ARM ENERGY; 30/05/2018 – Lilis Energy Announces Recent Well Results

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company has market cap of $32.13 million. The firm holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 41.61 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qci Asset Mngmt invested 1.83% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stock Yards Comml Bank Trust Com invested 1.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 1.68 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macroview Inv Management Lc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boston Ptnrs invested in 0.45% or 922,969 shares. The New York-based Community Natl Bank Na has invested 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Shelton Cap Mgmt has 0.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,123 shares. Columbia Asset Management reported 20,773 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 30,666 shares. The California-based Apriem Advisors has invested 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Eagle Asset Management reported 7,972 shares. Eagle Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Company owns 153,085 shares. Cadence Bancshares Na accumulated 2,951 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, Colorado-based fund reported 2,038 shares.

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 40,255 shares to 253,116 valued at $39.47M in 2019Q2. It also upped Oracle Corp (Put) stake by 427,800 shares and now owns 503,500 shares. Ishares Tr (EEM) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $422.67’s average target is 9.00% above currents $387.77 stock price. Boeing had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 10. As per Monday, May 13, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Peer Perform” rating by Wolfe Research given on Thursday, July 25.